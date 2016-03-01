Thanks but no Thanks Mr Fallon

I like to think I consider the options before I make a political decision, weighing up the pros and cons and assessing the benefits and problems.
One such issue is my Second Preference Vote for the London Mayoral Election this year. To explain, the voting system for choosing the London Mayor gives everyone two choices - in fact, the first preference is for the candidate and the second preference for the party.
The first count excludes all but the first two candidates and then the second preference votes for those two candidates are added to produce a winner. In 2008 and 2012, Boris Johnson got more second preference votes than Ken Livingstone and that got him home.
In 2012, I did not use my second preference vote - I did not think much of any of the other candidates so voted for Brian Paddick as my only preference (there's no point voting Liberal Democrat first AND second preference).
This time of course we have new Conservative and Labour candidates in Zac Goldsmith and Sadiq Khan respectively and I was prepared to consider both candidates until Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Fallon, who has re-invented himself as a Tory bruiser, laid into Khan today claiming that past associations made him unfit to be London Mayor.
Well, my message for you, Mr Fallon is this:
1) I will now give my Second Preference to Sadiq Khan as Labour candidate in the hope he wins and becomes Mayor of London.
2) I would rather entrust my John Thomas to a psychopath with a rusty knife than I would entrust the defence of my home, family and country to an odious self-serving cretin like you. Do us all a favour and resign right now - we'll all be much better off without you.
Tuesday, 1 March 2016
